Controversy Ignites Over 'Separate Nation' Remarks in Kerala
Union Minister George Kurian and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are at the center of a debate following SNDP Yogam's Vellappally Natesan remarks labeling Malappuram as a 'separate nation.' The statement spurred backlash from Muslim groups and calls for careful discourse to avoid spreading misconceptions.
The recent remarks made by SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan labeling Malappuram as a 'separate nation' have sparked controversy in Kerala. Union Minister George Kurian defended the comments, stating that calling a region a 'nation' signifies its strength.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed these contentious statements during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. He urged for caution, warning that such remarks could cause misunderstandings among minority communities. Vijayan also accused the Sangh Parivar of aggressively criticizing Muslim and minority groups.
Natesan's assertion that backward communities in Malappuram are denied justice has provoked criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League. Natesan, representing the Ezhava community, later clarified his stance, denying any anti-Muslim sentiment and accusing IUML leaders of misconstruing his remarks.
