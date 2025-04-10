Trump Contemplates 90-Day Tariff Pause
President Donald Trump announced he has been considering a 90-day suspension of his tariffs. The plan, which developed in the morning, signifies a potential shift in trade policy. This move could temporarily ease tensions in international trade and has been under consideration for a few days.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he has been contemplating a 90-day suspension of his tariffs. The idea reportedly came together earlier in the morning after days of consideration.
Trump's statement signals a possible pause in the escalating trade tensions that have been affecting global markets. By pausing the tariffs, which have been controversial since their enactment, Trump might seek to alleviate some economic pressures both domestically and internationally.
This contemplation by the President shows a shift in his administration's trade strategy, possibly aiming to create room for negotiation and economic re-stabilization ahead of future trade talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Uncertainty Looms Amid Trump's Trade Policies and Global Economic Tensions
Global Ripple: U.S. Tariffs Shake International Trade
Global Economic Tensions Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Escalations
Economic Tensions Escalate: U.S. Faces Recession Threat Amid Tariffs
Economic Tensions Rise: Dollar Wavers Amid New Tariff Measures