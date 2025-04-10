Left Menu

Trump Contemplates 90-Day Tariff Pause

President Donald Trump announced he has been considering a 90-day suspension of his tariffs. The plan, which developed in the morning, signifies a potential shift in trade policy. This move could temporarily ease tensions in international trade and has been under consideration for a few days.

In a significant move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he has been contemplating a 90-day suspension of his tariffs. The idea reportedly came together earlier in the morning after days of consideration.

Trump's statement signals a possible pause in the escalating trade tensions that have been affecting global markets. By pausing the tariffs, which have been controversial since their enactment, Trump might seek to alleviate some economic pressures both domestically and internationally.

This contemplation by the President shows a shift in his administration's trade strategy, possibly aiming to create room for negotiation and economic re-stabilization ahead of future trade talks.

