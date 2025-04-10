Left Menu

Court Clears Trump-Era Federal Employee Purges

A U.S. appeals court has allowed federal agencies to resume firing probationary employees, overriding a previous reinstatement by a Maryland judge. This decision is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce federal bureaucracy, amid ongoing legal challenges. The court cited lack of jurisdiction as the reason for the ruling.

Updated: 10-04-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:57 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday permitted 18 federal agencies to resume the dismissal of probationary employees, who were initially reinstated by a Maryland judge after being part of President Donald Trump's workforce reduction strategy.

The ruling by the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Maryland judge's decision, pointing out the judge's lack of jurisdiction over the lawsuit aimed at halting mass firings of probationary federal workers.

The Trump administration's controversial move, supported by Elon Musk, seeks to slash government expenditure and shrink bureaucracy. Critics argue it violates federal laws and could burden states with increased unemployment claims.

