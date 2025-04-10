Trump's Executive Order Targets Susman Godfrey Law Firm
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at Houston-based Susman Godfrey law firm. The order suspends security clearances for its lawyers and could cancel federal contracts for their clients, marking the latest in a series of similar orders against law firms Trump believes are weaponizing the government.
This action mirrors previous executive orders imposed on law firms that the Trump administration accuses of 'weaponization of government' or engaging in 'lawfare.' Notably, Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems in a significant defamation settlement with Fox News related to Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
While representatives from Susman Godfrey were not available for comment, this marks another chapter in Trump's efforts against firms linked to his adversaries. Other firms previously targeted included Perkins Coie, which managed to win a constitutional ruling against a similar order.
