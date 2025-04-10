Trump's Executive Order Targets Susman Godfrey Law Firm

In a striking move, U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted Houston-based law firm Susman Godfrey with a new executive order. The latest directive suspends security clearances for lawyers at Susman Godfrey, curtails their government building access, and threatens the federal contracts of their clients.

This action mirrors previous executive orders imposed on law firms that the Trump administration accuses of 'weaponization of government' or engaging in 'lawfare.' Notably, Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems in a significant defamation settlement with Fox News related to Trump's claims about the 2020 election.

While representatives from Susman Godfrey were not available for comment, this marks another chapter in Trump's efforts against firms linked to his adversaries. Other firms previously targeted included Perkins Coie, which managed to win a constitutional ruling against a similar order.

