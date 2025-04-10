Chidambaram Criticizes Modi for Taking Credit on Rana's Extradition
Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the Modi government for claiming credit for the extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana, claiming it was due to UPA-era efforts. Rana was extradited to India after US Supreme Court denied his stay petition, marking progress in justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
In a sharp critique, Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Modi administration of unjustly claiming credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Chidambaram argues that the groundwork for Rana's extradition was laid during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era.
Chidambaram, who served as Union Home Minister from 2008 to 2012, emphasized that the extradition process was a result of strategic diplomacy initiated under the UPA regime. He stated, 'The Modi government did not initiate this process. It is a testament to mature and consistent diplomacy—not a result of grandstanding.'
Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was extradited after the US Supreme Court denied his petition for a stay. His extradition is seen as a crucial step toward justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in over 174 casualties.
