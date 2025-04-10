Celebrating 82: Prem Kumar Dhumal's Legacy and Leadership
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal celebrated his 82nd birthday with a gathering of BJP leaders and supporters in his hometown. Celebratory events included a blood donation camp and fruit distribution to patients at a local hospital. Notable figures, including PM Modi, sent their wishes.
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal, celebrated his 82nd birthday with enthusiasm and reverence on Thursday in Samirpur village, Hamirpur district. The senior BJP leader was joined by a host of party leaders and workers, who flocked to extend their best wishes to the veteran politician.
Dhumal, who served as the state's chief minister twice, is a pivotal figure in the BJP's history in Himachal Pradesh. The event saw the attendance of his elder son, Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister and Hamirpur BJP MP, highlighting the family's ongoing political legacy.
To mark the occasion, various charitable activities were organized, including fruit distribution at a local hospital and a blood donation camp. BJP district chief Rakesh Thakur honored Dhumal with a silver headgear, while prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers conveyed their warm wishes.
