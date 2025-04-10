Left Menu

Anil Jaihind Takes Over Congress OBC Department

Dr. Anil Jaihind has been appointed as the new chairman of the AICC OBC Department, replacing Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. This transition is part of a broader organizational change within the Congress party, with other roles being reassigned, including that of Alok Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST
Anil Jaihind Takes Over Congress OBC Department
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Jaihind has been named as the new chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, taking over from Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

Hailing from Bihar, Jaihind is recognized for his work as a social activist and has been appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, effective immediately.

In a statement, the party expressed its gratitude to the outgoing leader and announced further structural changes, including the reassignment of Alok Sharma from his role as AICC secretary, though he remains a media panelist for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025