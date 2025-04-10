Anil Jaihind Takes Over Congress OBC Department

Anil Jaihind has been named as the new chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, taking over from Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

Hailing from Bihar, Jaihind is recognized for his work as a social activist and has been appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, effective immediately.

In a statement, the party expressed its gratitude to the outgoing leader and announced further structural changes, including the reassignment of Alok Sharma from his role as AICC secretary, though he remains a media panelist for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)