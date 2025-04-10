Anil Jaihind Takes Over Congress OBC Department
Dr. Anil Jaihind has been appointed as the new chairman of the AICC OBC Department, replacing Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. This transition is part of a broader organizational change within the Congress party, with other roles being reassigned, including that of Alok Sharma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Anil Jaihind has been named as the new chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, taking over from Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.
Hailing from Bihar, Jaihind is recognized for his work as a social activist and has been appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, effective immediately.
In a statement, the party expressed its gratitude to the outgoing leader and announced further structural changes, including the reassignment of Alok Sharma from his role as AICC secretary, though he remains a media panelist for the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong got 100 seats in LS polls; had we worked harder, we could have gained 20-30 more and formed govt: Mallikarjun Kharge to dist unit chiefs.
Our ideology is strong, but we cannot implement it without power: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge to party's district unit chiefs.
Allegations levelled against me by Anurag Thakur damaged my reputation: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress Targets Grassroots Rejuvenation at AICC Ahmedabad Meet
Monopolies being created in country and wealth of common people being transferred to rich friends of this govt: Kharge at AICC session.