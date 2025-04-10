Left Menu

Bommai Slams Karnataka's Congress for Escalating Costs

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticizes Karnataka's Congress government for increasing essential prices, burdening the poor. The BJP protests with a 'Janakrosha Yatra', alleging corruption and financial instability. Bommai demands transparency on the caste census report, claiming widespread corruption in government contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:01 IST
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp criticism of the Congress government in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai has alleged a significant increase in the burden on the state's poor residents.

Speaking in Haveri, Bommai noted that the price hikes on essentials like milk and electricity have led to public unrest, prompting questions on the government's stability.

Bommai announced the BJP's 'Janakrosha Yatra', protesting against what they describe as an 'anti-people' administration. Allegations of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement further heighten the party's call for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

