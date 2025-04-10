Bommai Slams Karnataka's Congress for Escalating Costs

In a sharp criticism of the Congress government in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai has alleged a significant increase in the burden on the state's poor residents.

Speaking in Haveri, Bommai noted that the price hikes on essentials like milk and electricity have led to public unrest, prompting questions on the government's stability.

Bommai announced the BJP's 'Janakrosha Yatra', protesting against what they describe as an 'anti-people' administration. Allegations of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement further heighten the party's call for change.

