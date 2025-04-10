Bommai Slams Karnataka's Congress for Escalating Costs
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticizes Karnataka's Congress government for increasing essential prices, burdening the poor. The BJP protests with a 'Janakrosha Yatra', alleging corruption and financial instability. Bommai demands transparency on the caste census report, claiming widespread corruption in government contracts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp criticism of the Congress government in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai has alleged a significant increase in the burden on the state's poor residents.
Speaking in Haveri, Bommai noted that the price hikes on essentials like milk and electricity have led to public unrest, prompting questions on the government's stability.
Bommai announced the BJP's 'Janakrosha Yatra', protesting against what they describe as an 'anti-people' administration. Allegations of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement further heighten the party's call for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Against Alleged Corruption in Himachal Pradesh
BJP Protests Karnataka Milk Price Hike as Congress Faces Backlash
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal
BJP Protests Over Exclusion of Congress MLAs in FIR Following Party Worker's Alleged Suicide