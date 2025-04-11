Federal Judge Halts Temporary Status Revocation for Migrants

In a pivotal decision, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's efforts to retract temporary legal status from hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The ruling provides a critical reprieve for those who sought safety in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, based in Boston, issued her order after concluding that the Department of Homeland Security relied on an incorrect interpretation of the law. This decision halted the administration's plan to curtail the two-year 'parole' that former President Joe Biden had extended to these communities.

The judgment underscores the continuing legal battles surrounding immigration policies and highlights differences in interpretations that affect the lives of many families seeking stability and security in the United States.

