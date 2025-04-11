Law Firms Negotiate Pro Bono Deals with Trump Administration

Major law firms are reportedly in discussions with the White House to negotiate agreements that could prevent business restrictions. These discussions involve commitments to undertake pro bono work that aligns with the interests of President Donald Trump, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Kirkland & Ellis, and A&O Shearman are among the firms approaching deals with the Trump administration. However, these companies have yet to provide any public comments on the matter.

Some firms were reportedly encouraged to contribute to a fund for those claiming harm by diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives but opposed this suggestion. Executive orders from the president have also targeted these firms, potentially impacting their legal access to government facilities and their clients' federal contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)