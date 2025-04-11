Left Menu

Iran Gives Nuclear Talks a 'Genuine Chance' Amid Trump Bombing Threats

Iran is proceeding with nuclear negotiations with the U.S. this Saturday, despite President Trump's threats of unprecedented bombing if talks fail. Trump withdrew from a prior nuclear agreement, leading to heightened tensions. Talks will take place in Oman, involving key diplomatic figures from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:00 IST
In a bid for de-escalation, Iran announced on Friday its commitment to nuclear negotiations with the United States, despite heightened tensions following President Donald Trump's threats of severe military action if discussions faltered.

The surprise move to engage in talks in Oman comes after a series of confrontational exchanges, with Trump's administration taking a hardline stance against Iran's nuclear program, which allies like Israel see as a significant threat.

Iran's foreign ministry expressed, via spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the intent to seriously evaluate U.S. intentions during Saturday's discussions. Notably, the talks follow Tehran's previous rejection of direct dialogue with Washington after Trump's firm ultimatum earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

