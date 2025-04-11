Iran Gives Nuclear Talks a 'Genuine Chance' Amid Trump Bombing Threats

In a bid for de-escalation, Iran announced on Friday its commitment to nuclear negotiations with the United States, despite heightened tensions following President Donald Trump's threats of severe military action if discussions faltered.

The surprise move to engage in talks in Oman comes after a series of confrontational exchanges, with Trump's administration taking a hardline stance against Iran's nuclear program, which allies like Israel see as a significant threat.

Iran's foreign ministry expressed, via spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the intent to seriously evaluate U.S. intentions during Saturday's discussions. Notably, the talks follow Tehran's previous rejection of direct dialogue with Washington after Trump's firm ultimatum earlier in the year.

