Delhi's Tax Tussle: Mayor Calls for MCD Commissioner's Ouster
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar for imposing additional user charges on property-tax payers without consulting the elected House, amidst accusations of political bias and unimplemented budgetary provisions.
On Friday, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing for the dismissal of MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar. The appeal arises over additional user charges levied on property-tax payers without consulting the elected House.
During a conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, alongside the mayor, accused the commissioner of acting under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and condemned the added tax burden on citizens as unwarranted. The mayor had previously passed a budget intending to relieve people by exempting some properties from tax, which hasn't been enacted.
Despite budgetary allocations to regularise 12,000 contractual employees, no steps have been taken. Bharadwaj alleged charges were added without mayoral or House approval. If inaction persists, AAP councillors may undertake developmental works alone. The mayor reiterated these views, asserting these costs intensify the struggles of already inflation-burdened citizens.
