Left Menu

Delhi's Tax Tussle: Mayor Calls for MCD Commissioner's Ouster

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar for imposing additional user charges on property-tax payers without consulting the elected House, amidst accusations of political bias and unimplemented budgetary provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:54 IST
Delhi's Tax Tussle: Mayor Calls for MCD Commissioner's Ouster
Mahesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing for the dismissal of MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar. The appeal arises over additional user charges levied on property-tax payers without consulting the elected House.

During a conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, alongside the mayor, accused the commissioner of acting under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and condemned the added tax burden on citizens as unwarranted. The mayor had previously passed a budget intending to relieve people by exempting some properties from tax, which hasn't been enacted.

Despite budgetary allocations to regularise 12,000 contractual employees, no steps have been taken. Bharadwaj alleged charges were added without mayoral or House approval. If inaction persists, AAP councillors may undertake developmental works alone. The mayor reiterated these views, asserting these costs intensify the struggles of already inflation-burdened citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025