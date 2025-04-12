Patriotic Polish Parade Celebrates 1,000 Years of Monarchy Amid Political Tensions

Poles flocked to the nation's capital in a show of patriotism and nostalgia, marking the 1,000th anniversary of their first king's coronation with a grand parade. The event was a spectacle of historical costumes, national anthem singing, and spirited slogans, underscoring a deeply rooted national pride.

Supported by the Law and Justice party, which recently ceded governmental control, the parade sought to rally support behind Karol Nawrocki, a conservative candidate trailing in opinion polls against liberal frontrunner Rafal Trzaskowski. The march culminated at the Royal Castle, a poignant symbol of Poland's enduring history and resilience.

This demonstration not only celebrated historical milestones but also reflected Poland's current political discord. With an election looming, the event underscored the nation's divided loyalties, as candidates debated to sway voters amidst escalating tensions and a rapidly approaching electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)