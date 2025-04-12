Next Round of Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Set for April 19

Iran has announced that the next round of nuclear negotiations with the United States is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi shared his remarks with Iranian state television, emphasizing that the discussions have been constructive thus far, with four rounds of messages exchanged indirectly between the two nations.

The recent talks, held in Muscat, Oman, concluded with Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff briefly speaking, as reported by Iranian state TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)