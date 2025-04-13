Left Menu

Bihar Unites in Tribute to Ambedkar: A Call for Unity and Progress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized social harmony and inclusivity during 'Bhim Samvad' on the eve of Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Paying tribute to Ambedkar, Kumar highlighted government efforts for all societal sections. Meanwhile, a 'Jai Bhim' padyatra was organized, emphasizing youth inclusion for India's future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:20 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his government's dedication to the welfare of all societal segments at the 'Bhim Samvad' event on the eve of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt address, Kumar called for harmony among all communities, inspired by Ambedkar's legacy of inclusivity and equality.

Simultaneously, a 'Jai Bhim' padyatra was launched by the BJP to honor Ambedkar's contributions, highlighting the importance of youth in shaping India's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

