Bihar Unites in Tribute to Ambedkar: A Call for Unity and Progress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his government's dedication to the welfare of all societal segments at the 'Bhim Samvad' event on the eve of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt address, Kumar called for harmony among all communities, inspired by Ambedkar's legacy of inclusivity and equality.

Simultaneously, a 'Jai Bhim' padyatra was launched by the BJP to honor Ambedkar's contributions, highlighting the importance of youth in shaping India's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)