NCP's Vision: Transforming Mumbai Through Infrastructure and Inclusivity

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has unveiled its ambitious manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising transformative changes for Mumbai.

Spearheaded by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the manifesto aims to foster inclusive development and transparency. Key pledges include constructing 500km of roads, modernizing bridges, and introducing AI-driven traffic management to solve Mumbai's congestion problems.

In a holistic approach, the manifesto outlines substantial investments in healthcare, education, and housing. Plans include advanced primary health centers, digital classrooms in BMC schools, and affordable housing to improve living standards. The NCP also focuses on e-governance and local citizen participation to deliver corruption-free civic administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)