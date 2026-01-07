Top Cities for Women in India 2025: A Game-Changer in Urban Inclusivity

In an eye-opening study by Avtar Group, the fourth edition of 'Top Cities for Women in India' has been unveiled. The longitudinal inclusivity index highlights key cities across India, evaluating their performance on social and industrial inclusion parameters essential to women's empowerment.

The 2025 rankings place Bengaluru at the pinnacle for women, backed by robust industrial growth and career enablement. Chennai and Pune follow closely with excellent social inclusion attributes, showcasing safety and public services as pivotal factors for women.

The increased presence of tier-2 cities in top rankings signifies a new era in women-friendly urban ecosystems. As inclusivity broadens, the need for collaborative efforts among governments, organizations, and communities is paramount in creating environments where women can truly thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)