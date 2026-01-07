Left Menu

Top Cities for Women in India 2025: A Game-Changer in Urban Inclusivity

A comprehensive study by Avtar Group identifies the top cities in India for women in 2025, focusing on urban inclusivity, social, and industrial factors. Bengaluru tops the list due to its strong industrial and career enablement, while tier-2 cities rise as women-friendly ecosystems expand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an eye-opening study by Avtar Group, the fourth edition of 'Top Cities for Women in India' has been unveiled. The longitudinal inclusivity index highlights key cities across India, evaluating their performance on social and industrial inclusion parameters essential to women's empowerment.

The 2025 rankings place Bengaluru at the pinnacle for women, backed by robust industrial growth and career enablement. Chennai and Pune follow closely with excellent social inclusion attributes, showcasing safety and public services as pivotal factors for women.

The increased presence of tier-2 cities in top rankings signifies a new era in women-friendly urban ecosystems. As inclusivity broadens, the need for collaborative efforts among governments, organizations, and communities is paramount in creating environments where women can truly thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

