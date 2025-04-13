Left Menu

American Missionary Freed After 13 Months Held in Tunisia

Robert Vieira, an American missionary detained in Tunisia for 13 months on espionage suspicions, was released. U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler announced the release and thanked Tunisian authorities for resolving the case. Vieira is returning to the U.S. with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:43 IST
American Missionary Freed After 13 Months Held in Tunisia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. officials have successfully secured the release of Robert Vieira, an American detained in Tunisia under espionage suspicions, after 13 months in custody. The announcement was made on Sunday by U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler.

Vieira, who was engaged in missionary work at the time of his arrest, was nonetheless suspected by Tunisian authorities of espionage. His release marks the end of a lengthy pre-trial detention. He is now en route to the United States, accompanied by his family.

Adam Boehler, having collaborated with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, expressed gratitude towards the Tunisian government for their decision to facilitate Vieira's release and allow the family reunion to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025