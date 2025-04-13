American Missionary Freed After 13 Months Held in Tunisia
Robert Vieira, an American missionary detained in Tunisia for 13 months on espionage suspicions, was released. U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler announced the release and thanked Tunisian authorities for resolving the case. Vieira is returning to the U.S. with his family.
U.S. officials have successfully secured the release of Robert Vieira, an American detained in Tunisia under espionage suspicions, after 13 months in custody. The announcement was made on Sunday by U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler.
Vieira, who was engaged in missionary work at the time of his arrest, was nonetheless suspected by Tunisian authorities of espionage. His release marks the end of a lengthy pre-trial detention. He is now en route to the United States, accompanied by his family.
Adam Boehler, having collaborated with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, expressed gratitude towards the Tunisian government for their decision to facilitate Vieira's release and allow the family reunion to take place.
