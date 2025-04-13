Left Menu

Mayawati Offers Nephew Akash Anand Another Chance as BSP Spat Resolved

BSP leader Mayawati has given her nephew Akash Anand another chance after his public apology. Akash, removed earlier for a controversial post, pledged not to heed external advice affecting his political commitment. Mayawati remains firm on not naming a successor while maintaining control of the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:10 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP leader Mayawati has offered her nephew Akash Anand another chance to work within the party, following his public apology after being expelled. Earlier, Akash had acknowledged her as his sole political mentor.

In his apology, Akash assured that personal relationships would not affect his dedication to the party. He was expelled after a controversial post but has since committed to avoiding influence from external advisors.

Mayawati's decision reflects her continued leadership, with no successor named. Her resolve contrasts with her refusal to pardon Akash's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, due to alleged anti-party actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

