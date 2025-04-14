China's Wartime Footing and Diplomatic Push Against U.S. Tariffs

China has escalated its response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs by implementing a 'wartime footing' for government officials. The aggressive shift aims to counteract U.S. pressure through international diplomacy and retaliatory trade measures.

According to sources, Chinese diplomats are emphasizing a 'win-win' economic relationship while urging nations adversely affected by U.S. tariffs to align with Beijing's stance. The move marks a strategic pivot away from earlier negotiation attempts.

Despite failed diplomatic outreach, Chinese officials seek to shift focus from stagnant negotiations to domestic consumption, reinforcing economic resiliency. This initiative highlights China's commitment to maintaining advantageous global standings amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)