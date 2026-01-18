Left Menu

Norwegian Leader Warns Against Trade War Spiral

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere cautioned against potential trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on European nations, including Norway, over their support for Greenland. Stoere expressed concerns about the impact of escalating conflicts and urged careful consideration to avoid detrimental outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:55 IST
Norwegian Leader Warns Against Trade War Spiral

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere addressed concerns over a potential trade war instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on eight European nations, including Norway, due to their backing of Greenland.

Stoere, during an interview with broadcaster NRK, emphasized the need for caution in avoiding an uncontrollable trade conflict. 'I think we should be very careful not to have a trade war that spirals out of control. I don't think anyone benefits from that,' he stated.

The Prime Minister's comments come in the wake of Trump's escalating tensions, raising fears of broader economic implications for Europe and the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026