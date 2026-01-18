Norwegian Leader Warns Against Trade War Spiral

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere addressed concerns over a potential trade war instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on eight European nations, including Norway, due to their backing of Greenland.

Stoere, during an interview with broadcaster NRK, emphasized the need for caution in avoiding an uncontrollable trade conflict. 'I think we should be very careful not to have a trade war that spirals out of control. I don't think anyone benefits from that,' he stated.

The Prime Minister's comments come in the wake of Trump's escalating tensions, raising fears of broader economic implications for Europe and the global market.

