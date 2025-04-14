High Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Builds Alliances Before U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is gearing up for a pivotal visit to Russia as Tehran seeks to bolster diplomatic support ahead of renewed nuclear discussions with the United States.

The talks, set to be mediated by Oman, come at a critical juncture, with President Trump threatening military action should negotiations falter. While the U.S. accuses Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, Tehran insists its ambitions are purely civilian.

Russia, which has consistently backed Iran against Western pressures, will play a significant role in the upcoming dialogue. Economic incentives, including potential aircraft purchases from the U.S., could shape the outcome of these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)