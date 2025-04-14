Global Call for Reparations: Confronting Colonial Legacies

Colombia's Vice President, Francia Marquez, has called for the establishment of a global reparations fund to address the enduring legacies of slavery and colonialism. Speaking at the United Nations' Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in New York, Marquez urged former colonial powers to take responsibility for their past actions.

Reparations, a topic that has garnered increasing attention from Africa to the Caribbean, are met with mixed reactions, particularly from European leaders who oppose discussions on the subject. As a Black woman holding the vice presidency in Colombia, Marquez highlights the ongoing challenges Afro-Colombians face in accessing basic rights due to historical injustices.

The UN forum will also discuss the risks of systemic inequities being reflected in technologies like AI, with calls to eliminate biases. Leaders such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasize the need to address racial inequalities, while Brazil's Anielle Franco and UN officials urge acknowledgment of the history of exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)