Iranian Diplomacy on the Edge: Key Talks with Major Powers

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will journey to Russia this week, spearheading discussions preceding a critical second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. The focal point is the persistent nuclear conflict Iran faces with Western nations, prevailing for decades.

Talks in Oman between Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, were deemed positive, despite underlying skepticism. With Omani facilitation, future negotiations are set, although details remain unsettled, pending further meetings.

The international community's watchful eye remains on Tehran as it navigates the ominous pressures of sanctions and internal unrest, with various global stakeholders awaiting pivotal diplomatic resolutions that could reshape geopolitical landscapes.

