Left Menu

Iranian Diplomacy on the Edge: Key Talks with Major Powers

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is due in Russia before a second round of talks between Tehran and the U.S. over Iran's nuclear program. Negotiations took place in Oman, amid skepticism from Iran and pressure from Washington, regarding Tehran's uranium enrichment activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 03:04 IST
Iranian Diplomacy on the Edge: Key Talks with Major Powers

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will journey to Russia this week, spearheading discussions preceding a critical second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. The focal point is the persistent nuclear conflict Iran faces with Western nations, prevailing for decades.

Talks in Oman between Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, were deemed positive, despite underlying skepticism. With Omani facilitation, future negotiations are set, although details remain unsettled, pending further meetings.

The international community's watchful eye remains on Tehran as it navigates the ominous pressures of sanctions and internal unrest, with various global stakeholders awaiting pivotal diplomatic resolutions that could reshape geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025