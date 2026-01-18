India's Potential Role in Trump's 'Board of Peace': A Strategic Diplomacy Challenge
India has been invited by President Trump to join his 'Board of Peace' initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, particularly beginning with Gaza. However, it's unclear if India will accept, amid strained trade relations with the U.S. Prior invitations include 60 nations, including Pakistan.
India has been extended an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in his 'Board of Peace' initiative, an effort targeted at global conflict resolution, with Gaza as a starting point, according to a senior Indian government official on Sunday.
The decision over India's participation remains uncertain, as the country's foreign ministry has yet to issue a response. This invitation coincides with heightened tensions between New Delhi and Washington due to a stalled trade agreement, resulting in significant tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S.
Trump's initiative has reached out to approximately 60 countries, including Pakistan. The Pakistani government expressed earlier its readiness to engage in global efforts for establishing peace and security in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
