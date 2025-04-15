Left Menu

White House Proposal Threatens State Department Budget Cuts

The Office of Management and Budget has proposed substantial cuts to the State Department's budget, including the closure of diplomatic missions and defunding international organizations. Although in early stages, the proposal signals the Trump administration's intentions to streamline federal spending, provoking concerns among diplomats and Congress.

Updated: 15-04-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:28 IST
The White House's Office of Management and Budget has set forth a proposal that could drastically reduce the State Department's funding by nearly 50 percent. This contentious suggestion involves shutting down numerous overseas missions, cutting staff, and withdrawing support for major international entities, officials disclosed.

Presented last week, the proposal is in its initial phase and yet to be reviewed by department leaders or Congress, responsible for approving the federal budget. Although preliminary, it highlights the Trump administration's fiscal objectives, aligning with widespread federal cutbacks impacting diverse agencies like Health and Human Services.

Despite these proposals echoing earlier unfruitful attempts during Trump's initial term, concerns are rising about their implementation, stirring debate in Washington. Key figures, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, have already voiced strong opposition, deeming the suggested cuts detrimental to national and global security priorities.

