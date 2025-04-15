Navigating Challenges: IAF's GPS Spoofing Encounter in Myanmar Mission

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying aid to earthquake-stricken Myanmar encountered GPS spoofing last month, heightening security concerns. This cyber attack, generating false GPS signals, misled navigation equipment but did not thwart IAF missions.

India sent six transport aircraft to deliver relief supplies and medical support. Despite GPS interference, pilots used backup systems, achieving all planned objectives. The IAF assured that its crew is well-equipped to manage such challenges, maintaining mission safety and success.

Operation Brahma, initiated by India on March 28, highlighted strategic deployment with aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster. The incident underscores the importance of cybersecurity in military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)