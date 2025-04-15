Seoul's Strategic Moves: Delaying U.S. Tariffs

South Korea's government is taking strategic steps to delay U.S. tariffs that could impact its export-driven economy. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized in parliament the importance of negotiating postponements with the U.S., which have become crucial since President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs.

Washington, represented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is set to engage with South Korea and other nations to address these tariffs, which Trump has temporarily paused. Minister Choi stressed the high priority of minimizing uncertainties that these duties could pose to South Korean businesses.

With a new presidential election scheduled for June 3, following the ousting of Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean government is rushing to finalize negotiations and secure favorable terms under the incoming administration.

