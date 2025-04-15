Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal Violence

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over handling riots following Waqf law amendment, dubbing the situation as 'Bengal burning.' Adityanath urges strict measures, praises Hardoi's upcoming textile park for economic growth, and highlights developments in riot-prone districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:30 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assailed West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee over escalating violence in connection with the Waqf law amendment, labeling the scenario as 'Bengal burning.' Adityanath condemned Banerjee's silence, accusing her of sympathizing with rioters.

Addressing a gathering in Hardoi, Adityanath emphasized the need for law enforcement to rein in rioters, stating, 'danda' is their only effective deterrent. He lauded judicial intervention that mandated security deployment in the violence-stricken Murshidabad district following bloody clashes.

Highlighting developmental strides, Adityanath celebrated plans for the PM Mitra Textile Park in Hardoi, forecasting employment opportunities and economic boom. He remarked on a transformative impact for regional artisans while promoting national integration through strategic textile hubs in multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

