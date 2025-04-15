Political Turmoil: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal Violence
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over handling riots following Waqf law amendment, dubbing the situation as 'Bengal burning.' Adityanath urges strict measures, praises Hardoi's upcoming textile park for economic growth, and highlights developments in riot-prone districts.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assailed West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee over escalating violence in connection with the Waqf law amendment, labeling the scenario as 'Bengal burning.' Adityanath condemned Banerjee's silence, accusing her of sympathizing with rioters.
Addressing a gathering in Hardoi, Adityanath emphasized the need for law enforcement to rein in rioters, stating, 'danda' is their only effective deterrent. He lauded judicial intervention that mandated security deployment in the violence-stricken Murshidabad district following bloody clashes.
Highlighting developmental strides, Adityanath celebrated plans for the PM Mitra Textile Park in Hardoi, forecasting employment opportunities and economic boom. He remarked on a transformative impact for regional artisans while promoting national integration through strategic textile hubs in multiple states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.
Controversy Over Waqf Law: A Federal System Challenge
Court Acquits 12 Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots Murder Case
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others.