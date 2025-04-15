Singapore's May 3 Election: A New Era Under Lawrence Wong

Singapore is set to hold a national election on May 3, as announced by the election commission on Tuesday. The elections occur against a backdrop of growing economic unease, largely driven by U.S. tariffs and fears of a looming recession.

This election marks a significant trial for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who assumed leadership from Lee Hsien Loong in May 2024. Wong emphasized on social media that the world is experiencing dramatic shifts and uncertainties, requiring Singaporeans to decide on future leadership.

Though the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has consistently dominated elections since 1965, their popular vote share will be under scrutiny, especially after a relatively poor showing in 2020. Wong plans to introduce new candidates ahead of the vote, reflecting his leadership transition strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)