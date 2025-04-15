Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Recovery: A Focus After Major Surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering from a 12-hour surgery for an intestinal obstruction. The procedure, resulting from a 2018 stab wound, marks his sixth operation. Bolsonaro is currently in intensive care, avoiding external stimuli as he prepares for a significant Supreme Court trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:02 IST
Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently recuperating from an extensive 12-hour surgery he underwent after suffering from an intestinal obstruction.

This marks his sixth operation resulting from a stab wound he sustained in 2018. Bolsonaro has retreated from the public eye, focusing solely on his recovery with his family and medical team.

The former leader remains in intensive care with no discharge date set, amidst a looming Supreme Court trial that could potentially lead to imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

