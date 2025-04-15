Bolsonaro's Recovery: A Focus After Major Surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently recuperating from an extensive 12-hour surgery he underwent after suffering from an intestinal obstruction.

This marks his sixth operation resulting from a stab wound he sustained in 2018. Bolsonaro has retreated from the public eye, focusing solely on his recovery with his family and medical team.

The former leader remains in intensive care with no discharge date set, amidst a looming Supreme Court trial that could potentially lead to imprisonment.

