Amit Shah Backs Nitish Kumar's Continuity as Bihar CM Post-Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has affirmed that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister of Bihar following the imminent assembly elections, as stated by Nishant Kumar, son of the JD(U) supremo.

During a recent family event attended by journalists, Nishant dismissed speculation that the BJP intends to oust his father, reiterating Shah and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary's support for Kumar's leadership.

With rumors circulating about Nishant's political aspirations, he called for a decisive victory for the NDA, assuring that his father is fully capable of leading the government for another term despite opposition claims about his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)