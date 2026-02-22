Fast Food Fury: Vandalism After Free Meal Refusal

A restaurant in Kozhikode became the scene of chaos when a three-member gang allegedly vandalised the establishment after refusing to pay for a Rs 600 meal, according to police reports.

The confrontation occurred at Aliyans Hotel, a fast food outlet located opposite MIMS Hospital, late on Saturday evening. A verbal altercation escalated when the gang reportedly used an iron rod to damage property, including a display board and a glass almirah, inflicting damage valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh.

In the fray, an employee named Shahanad suffered injuries. Police detained one suspect on-site but continue efforts to track down the other two accused, who are already known to them for prior offenses. Officials have launched an investigation and formal charges are being prepared.

