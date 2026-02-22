Left Menu

Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP: Political Shift in Assam

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and several other Congress members joined the ruling BJP. Borah's departure followed discontent within the Congress and overtures from BJP leaders. His shift signifies a major political move ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:33 IST
In a major political development in Assam, former Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, along with over a dozen Congress members, has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The event took place at the Assam BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, and saw the presence of state unit president Dilip Saikia.

Borah, who had resigned from Congress citing unmet expectations for reform, decided to join BJP after discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This move comes just ahead of the Assam assembly elections, adding a new dimension to state politics.

BJP leaders, including Saikia and Sarma, expressed their support for Borah and the other new members, citing their political experience as a valuable asset to the party. Meanwhile, Borah emphasized that his departure from Congress was driven by a desire for introspection and reform, which he felt were not addressed by the party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

