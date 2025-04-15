Left Menu

Parliamentary Standoff: Kosovo's Political Roadblock

Kosovo's parliament session was canceled due to failure to appoint new lawmakers, complicating the political landscape. Acting PM Albin Kurti's party, Vetevendosje!, lacked a majority. Coalition talks stalled, potentially leading to another election. Ongoing normalization talks with Serbia add pressure as Kosovo navigates governance hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's newly-elected parliament was unable to convene as planned, creating political uncertainty for the nation. The session was canceled after lawmakers failed to be appointed, leading to delays in forming a government.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje! party, despite winning the recent election, did not secure a majority, falling short with 48 seats. Potential coalition talks have been stalled, with key parties refusing alliances, compounding the political deadlock.

This deadlock threatens to hinder ongoing normalization discussions with Serbia, critical for regional stability. With historical tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, and failed commitments from both sides, the international community urges resolution and adherence to previous agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

