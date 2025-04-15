Left Menu

Social Media Crackdown: Justice Department's New Directive

The Justice Department has imposed a new rule restricting employees from posting work-related content on social media. This move, led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, aims to curb politically-biased communication by Trump's appointees but has sparked concerns about impinging on free speech and targeting career public servants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:06 IST
In a sweeping move to regulate social media conduct, President Donald Trump's administration has issued a directive restricting U.S. Justice Department employees from posting anything related to their government work online. This comes after a surge in politically charged posts by Trump's appointees.

The new policy, communicated to U.S. Attorneys' offices, prevents employees from making posts that reflect their official titles or repost official content, aiming to maintain the department's impartiality. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche introduced the policy in response to problematic rhetoric by political appointees.

Critics like Stacey Young warn that this policy could stifle free speech and expose career servants to partisan targeting. The policy seeks to prevent posts that might introduce personal bias into professional duties, affecting figures like Leo Terrell and Aaron Reitz, who've made controversial statements online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

