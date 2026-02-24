Left Menu

Russia's Crackdown on Telegram and Free Speech

Telegram founder Pavel Durov faces criminal charges in Russia amid efforts to suppress privacy and free speech. Authorities are attempting to block Telegram, which is widely used in Russia and Ukraine, pushing users toward a state-endorsed alternative. Durov denounces the crackdown as a fabricated attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:51 IST
Russia's Crackdown on Telegram and Free Speech
Pavel Durov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is embroiled in a legal battle with Russian authorities, who have initiated a criminal case against him alleging 'aiding terrorism.'

Russian officials are actively seeking to ban Telegram, a popular messaging platform with over 1 billion users, in favor of a state-backed service called MAX.

Durov criticized the government's actions as a targeted assault on privacy and free speech, describing daily pretexts to limit Russians' access to the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation

Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation

 India
2
UPSC Extends Application Deadline Amid Technical Glitch

UPSC Extends Application Deadline Amid Technical Glitch

 India
3
Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

 United Arab Emirates
4
UK Parliament Debates Royal Accountability Amidst Scandal

UK Parliament Debates Royal Accountability Amidst Scandal

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026