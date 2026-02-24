Russia's Crackdown on Telegram and Free Speech

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is embroiled in a legal battle with Russian authorities, who have initiated a criminal case against him alleging 'aiding terrorism.'

Russian officials are actively seeking to ban Telegram, a popular messaging platform with over 1 billion users, in favor of a state-backed service called MAX.

Durov criticized the government's actions as a targeted assault on privacy and free speech, describing daily pretexts to limit Russians' access to the app.

