Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Divisions
Karnataka's Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasizes Congress's commitment to equal justice, amidst controversy over the state's caste census dubbed a 'hate census' by JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy. A special cabinet meeting is planned to discuss the report, which has prompted varied responses from political leaders.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaffirmed Congress's alignment with 12th-century reformer Basavanna's ideals, promising equitable justice in Karnataka. This comes in response to JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy labeling the state's caste census as a 'hate census.'
Shivakumar criticized Kumaraswamy, asserting, 'He is a big man who talks big, but our government will act on its principles.' He also convened a meeting with Vokkaliga legislators to gather insights on representing community interests.
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy revealed plans for a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the contentious report. The caste census could position Karnataka as the second Congress-ruled state, after Telangana, to release such findings.
