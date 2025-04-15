Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Divisions

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaffirmed Congress's alignment with 12th-century reformer Basavanna's ideals, promising equitable justice in Karnataka. This comes in response to JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy labeling the state's caste census as a 'hate census.'

Shivakumar criticized Kumaraswamy, asserting, 'He is a big man who talks big, but our government will act on its principles.' He also convened a meeting with Vokkaliga legislators to gather insights on representing community interests.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy revealed plans for a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the contentious report. The caste census could position Karnataka as the second Congress-ruled state, after Telangana, to release such findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)