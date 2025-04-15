Peru's Former President Sentenced to 15 Years

In a significant legal development, Peru's ex-President Ollanta Humala has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The verdict comes after convictions for accepting illegal campaign funds from a prominent Brazilian construction firm, Odebrecht, now known as Novonor.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to 15 years, stemming from the couple's alleged involvement in channeling funds for Huamala's 2011 presidential campaign. The couple maintains their innocence, denouncing the charges as politically motivated.

The case highlights Peru's ongoing struggle with corruption as Humala becomes the latest former leader imprisoned at a special police facility. Meanwhile, Humala and Heredia's appeal emphasizes a narrative of political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)