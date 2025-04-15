Left Menu

Peru's Former President Sentenced to 15 Years

A Peruvian court sentenced Peru's ex-President Ollanta Humala to 15 years in prison for receiving illicit campaign funds from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. His wife, Nadine Heredia, received the same sentence. Humala claims political persecution, challenging the allegations linked to his 2011 campaign.

In a significant legal development, Peru's ex-President Ollanta Humala has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The verdict comes after convictions for accepting illegal campaign funds from a prominent Brazilian construction firm, Odebrecht, now known as Novonor.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to 15 years, stemming from the couple's alleged involvement in channeling funds for Huamala's 2011 presidential campaign. The couple maintains their innocence, denouncing the charges as politically motivated.

The case highlights Peru's ongoing struggle with corruption as Humala becomes the latest former leader imprisoned at a special police facility. Meanwhile, Humala and Heredia's appeal emphasizes a narrative of political persecution.

