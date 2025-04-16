Left Menu

Controversial Control: DOGE's Proposed Oversight of Nonprofits

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed to place a team with the independent Vera Institute of Justice, marking a push to exert oversight beyond governmental entities. Backed by Elon Musk, this move abstracts into broader issues of government control over federally funded nonprofits amid ongoing federal cost-cutting efforts.

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), supported by billionaire Elon Musk, has faced scrutiny after attempting to place a team with the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit organization. The move reflects a broader initiative by DOGE to extend its oversight capabilities beyond governmental entities to include nonprofits receiving federal funds.

According to a statement from the Vera Institute, DOGE staffers Nick Cavanaugh and Justin Aimonetti had proposed integrating a DOGE team into the nonprofit. However, the plan was rescinded after it emerged that the Department of Justice had ended grants to Vera. This action is reflective of a wider cost-cutting agenda that has defined President Trump's administration since January 20.

The wider context of this development includes Vera's appeal against the Justice Department's revocation of $5 million in federal grants. The nonprofit has historically received substantial federal support for its work on legal pathways for undocumented immigrants, which it claims is now under threat from the Trump administration's policies.

