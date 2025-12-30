Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move to End South Sudan TPS

A federal judge intervened on Tuesday to halt the Trump administration's plans to end temporary protections for South Sudanese nationals in the United States. The ruling came after an emergency request from several South Sudanese individuals and an immigrant rights advocacy group to prevent the revocation of their temporary protected status (TPS), which was due to expire on January 5.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleged that ending TPS would unlawfully expose the South Sudanese nationals to deportation amidst ongoing humanitarian crises in South Sudan. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, appointed by former President Biden, issued a stay to halt the policy pending further court deliberations, citing immediate adverse effects on the affected individuals.

While the Department of Homeland Security defended its action, attributing it to improved conditions in South Sudan, opponents argue that these justifications overlook ongoing challenges and may breach constitutional protections against discriminatory practices. The legal action could have broader implications for similar cases involving TPS designations for nationals of other countries like Syria, Venezuela, and Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)