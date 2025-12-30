Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move to End South Sudan TPS

A federal judge has temporarily halted a Trump administration plan to end temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals in the U.S. This decision comes in response to a lawsuit claiming the move threatened deportation to unsafe conditions in South Sudan, violating the TPS program and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:33 IST
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move to End South Sudan TPS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge intervened on Tuesday to halt the Trump administration's plans to end temporary protections for South Sudanese nationals in the United States. The ruling came after an emergency request from several South Sudanese individuals and an immigrant rights advocacy group to prevent the revocation of their temporary protected status (TPS), which was due to expire on January 5.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleged that ending TPS would unlawfully expose the South Sudanese nationals to deportation amidst ongoing humanitarian crises in South Sudan. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, appointed by former President Biden, issued a stay to halt the policy pending further court deliberations, citing immediate adverse effects on the affected individuals.

While the Department of Homeland Security defended its action, attributing it to improved conditions in South Sudan, opponents argue that these justifications overlook ongoing challenges and may breach constitutional protections against discriminatory practices. The legal action could have broader implications for similar cases involving TPS designations for nationals of other countries like Syria, Venezuela, and Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over l...

 India
2
Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

 India
3
Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

 India
4
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty for gross violation of student safety norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025