Maharashtra Political Landscape Shifts as Leaders Join BJP

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Maharashtra suffered a political jolt as former MLA Pandit Patil defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Patil, along with other leaders, joined the BJP in Mumbai, signaling a significant shift in the local political dynamics.

Pandit Patil, brother of PWP's general secretary Jayant Patil, stated his decision was influenced by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He claimed the BJP offers growth opportunities for diligent workers, prompting his departure from PWP at the behest of party members.

Joining the BJP alongside Patil were other political figures, including Sanjay Ghatge and his son, Ambrish Ghatge, from Kolhapur, enhancing the party's influence in the region. BJP's ongoing expansion strategy, as highlighted by state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to bolster membership across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)