Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Landscape Shifts as Leaders Join BJP

The Peasants and Workers Party in Maharashtra faces a hit as former MLA Pandit Patil led a mass defection to the BJP. Patil, influenced by BJP leadership, joined alongside other leaders, potentially reshaping the political dynamics in Raigad and Kolhapur districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:40 IST
Maharashtra Political Landscape Shifts as Leaders Join BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Maharashtra suffered a political jolt as former MLA Pandit Patil defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Patil, along with other leaders, joined the BJP in Mumbai, signaling a significant shift in the local political dynamics.

Pandit Patil, brother of PWP's general secretary Jayant Patil, stated his decision was influenced by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He claimed the BJP offers growth opportunities for diligent workers, prompting his departure from PWP at the behest of party members.

Joining the BJP alongside Patil were other political figures, including Sanjay Ghatge and his son, Ambrish Ghatge, from Kolhapur, enhancing the party's influence in the region. BJP's ongoing expansion strategy, as highlighted by state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to bolster membership across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025