The Chinese military has openly criticized the United States for escalating its defense budget to USD one trillion. In a recent statement, China's Ministry of National Defence spokesperson, Zhang Xiaogang, condemned the increase as indicative of America's aggressive stance and reliance on military strength rather than diplomacy.

Reports indicate that the US defense budget for fiscal year 2026 will reach unprecedented heights, drawing sharp criticism from China. Zhang Xiaogang suggested that such financial prioritization reflects a misguided belief in 'might makes right,' which he argues will only result in disasters for Americans and the global community.

China, the world's second-largest defense spender, announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget to USD 249 billion earlier this year. Despite China's criticism, the US continues to allocate substantial resources to its military apparatus, even as it grapples with significant national debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)