Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Ex-Militant's Arrest

The Sri Lankan government faced sharp criticism on Wednesday as it navigated allegations surrounding Sivanaesathuarai Chandrakanthan, known as Pillayan, who is detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Pillayan, a former Tamil militant turned politician, was arrested over the alleged abduction of an academic in 2006.

Prominent pro-Sinhala politician, Udaya Gammanpila, suggested that the government is attempting to implicate Pillayan in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 270 people. Gammanpila, who visited Pillayan as his legal counsel, dismissed these charges as unjust conspiracies, asserting that Pillayan was detained from 2015 to 2020, thus uninvolved in the attacks.

Gammanpila stressed Pillayan's pivotal role in aiding the Sri Lankan military's victory over the LTTE, highlighting his break with the group in 2004. Meanwhile, official statements point to evidence linking Pillayan to the 2019 attacks, heightening tensions amid ongoing disputes over his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)