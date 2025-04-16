Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Ex-Militant's Arrest

The Sri Lankan government faced criticism over its handling of Sivanaesathuarai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Accusations flew over potential framing for the 2019 Easter bombings. Former minister Udaya Gammanpila defended Pillayan, highlighting his earlier contributions to defeating the LTTE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:07 IST
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Ex-Militant's Arrest
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government faced sharp criticism on Wednesday as it navigated allegations surrounding Sivanaesathuarai Chandrakanthan, known as Pillayan, who is detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Pillayan, a former Tamil militant turned politician, was arrested over the alleged abduction of an academic in 2006.

Prominent pro-Sinhala politician, Udaya Gammanpila, suggested that the government is attempting to implicate Pillayan in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 270 people. Gammanpila, who visited Pillayan as his legal counsel, dismissed these charges as unjust conspiracies, asserting that Pillayan was detained from 2015 to 2020, thus uninvolved in the attacks.

Gammanpila stressed Pillayan's pivotal role in aiding the Sri Lankan military's victory over the LTTE, highlighting his break with the group in 2004. Meanwhile, official statements point to evidence linking Pillayan to the 2019 attacks, heightening tensions amid ongoing disputes over his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025