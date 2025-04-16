Left Menu

Kerala CM Defends IAS Officer Amid Patriarchal Criticism

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends IAS officer Divya S Iyer, who faced backlash for praising CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh. He attributes criticism to a patriarchal mindset tied to her husband's political affiliation. Iyer's viral post and subsequent clarifications drew mixed reactions across political spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:47 IST
Kerala CM Defends IAS Officer Amid Patriarchal Criticism
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come to the defense of Divya S Iyer, a woman IAS officer facing intense criticism for her praise of K K Ragesh, a CPI(M) leader and former private secretary. The CM argues that the backlash reflects a 'patriarchal' mindset that assumes her views should align with those of her husband, a Congress leader.

Iyer's Instagram post praising Ragesh, complemented by a Mahabharata reference and a photo with CM Vijayan, quickly went viral, igniting both support and criticism. Vijay defended her innocent commentary as a natural expression of professional respect. Despite releasing a clarifying video, Iyer's remarks triggered strong reactions from some Congress leaders.

With accusations of violating civil servant conduct rules and associated risks to her career, Iyer's situation underscores the complex intersection of gender, politics, and power dynamics within governmental frameworks. Ragesh defended Iyer, criticizing attacks on her character while her husband, Sabarinathan, expressed reserved disapproval of the public praise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025