Kerala CM Defends IAS Officer Amid Patriarchal Criticism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come to the defense of Divya S Iyer, a woman IAS officer facing intense criticism for her praise of K K Ragesh, a CPI(M) leader and former private secretary. The CM argues that the backlash reflects a 'patriarchal' mindset that assumes her views should align with those of her husband, a Congress leader.

Iyer's Instagram post praising Ragesh, complemented by a Mahabharata reference and a photo with CM Vijayan, quickly went viral, igniting both support and criticism. Vijay defended her innocent commentary as a natural expression of professional respect. Despite releasing a clarifying video, Iyer's remarks triggered strong reactions from some Congress leaders.

With accusations of violating civil servant conduct rules and associated risks to her career, Iyer's situation underscores the complex intersection of gender, politics, and power dynamics within governmental frameworks. Ragesh defended Iyer, criticizing attacks on her character while her husband, Sabarinathan, expressed reserved disapproval of the public praise.

(With inputs from agencies.)