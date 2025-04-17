Odisha CM's Tribute: Serving People Inspired by RSS Ideals

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed that the RSS has instilled in him the essence of serving the populace as a 'chief servant' rather than just holding the title of the chief minister.

Speaking at the annual event of the RSS-affiliate Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS), Majhi acknowledged the organization's pivotal role in aiding those impacted by calamities.

Majhi lauded the UBSS for their proactive engagement during natural disasters and emergencies, citing their commendable efforts during the 1999 cyclone as a testament to their dedication to serving the society, especially those traveling to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for critical medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)