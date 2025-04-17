Left Menu

Odisha CM's Tribute: Serving People Inspired by RSS Ideals

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlights the influence of RSS in shaping his role as a 'chief servant' of the people. During an RSS-affiliate event, he emphasizes the organization's significant role in disaster relief, particularly the 1999 cyclone, and helping those in medical need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:01 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed that the RSS has instilled in him the essence of serving the populace as a 'chief servant' rather than just holding the title of the chief minister.

Speaking at the annual event of the RSS-affiliate Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS), Majhi acknowledged the organization's pivotal role in aiding those impacted by calamities.

Majhi lauded the UBSS for their proactive engagement during natural disasters and emergencies, citing their commendable efforts during the 1999 cyclone as a testament to their dedication to serving the society, especially those traveling to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for critical medical care.

