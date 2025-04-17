Clash of Titans: Carney vs. Poilievre in Pivotal Quebec Debate

Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a heated debate with his chief opponent, Pierre Poilievre, during Canada's election campaign. The French-language debate, which took place in Montreal, is crucial in shaping the outcome of the April 28 elections.

Carney, leveraging his credentials as former head of the central banks in Canada and Britain, argues he's best suited to handle tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, amidst looming tariffs and annexation threats. He countered Poilievre's accusations of economic mismanagement by highlighting his swift removal of an unpopular carbon tax.

The debate's location is significant as Quebec holds a strategic number of House of Commons seats, and its political climate affects the national setting. With the Bloc Québécois influence and voter leanings in flux, Carney must also navigate the linguistic challenges against Poilievre's economic critiques before the next debate in English.

(With inputs from agencies.)