Xi Jinping Calls for Unity Against Hegemonism

With a strong appeal for regional unity, China's President Xi Jinping called on Cambodia to join in opposing hegemonism, power politics, and bloc confrontation. Xi emphasized the importance of defending the shared interests of both nations as well as those of other developing countries.

Xi's remarks, highlighted by China's state news agency Xinhua, also implored Cambodia to join in resisting protectionism, underscoring the necessity of maintaining an open and collaborative international environment. This was part of Xi's broader narrative aimed at fostering global cooperation.

The statements precede Xi's scheduled visit to Cambodia, which will be the concluding destination of his multi-nation tour across Southeast Asia, reflecting China's strategic outreach in the region.

