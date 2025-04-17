Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: Engaging Minds at Brown University

Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Indian National Congress, is scheduled to visit the United States next week. Highlighting his itinerary, he will engage in discussions at Brown University, interacting with faculty members and students on April 21 and 22.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, confirmed the visit, emphasizing the significance of Gandhi's engagement at the prestigious Brown University located in Rhode Island.

Before his academic engagements, Gandhi plans to meet with members of the NRI community and the Indian Overseas Congress. These meetings aim to strengthen ties and discuss key issues impacting the diaspora in the U.S.

