Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: Engaging Minds at Brown University

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, will visit the U.S. to speak and engage at Brown University. Scheduled for April 21-22, he will meet faculty and students. Prior to this, he will interact with NRI community members and the Indian Overseas Congress in Rhode Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Indian National Congress, is scheduled to visit the United States next week. Highlighting his itinerary, he will engage in discussions at Brown University, interacting with faculty members and students on April 21 and 22.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, confirmed the visit, emphasizing the significance of Gandhi's engagement at the prestigious Brown University located in Rhode Island.

Before his academic engagements, Gandhi plans to meet with members of the NRI community and the Indian Overseas Congress. These meetings aim to strengthen ties and discuss key issues impacting the diaspora in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

