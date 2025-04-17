Robert Vadra Faces ED Questioning Amid Political Vendetta Claims
Robert Vadra, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Gurugram land case. Vadra criticized this as a political vendetta, alleging selective targeting of non-BJP leaders and misuse of agencies. He vowed to resist what he perceives as injustice and political harassment.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, businessman Robert Vadra appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for a third day of questioning regarding the Gurugram land case, accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Vadra dismissed the repetitive line of questioning, stating that similar queries were posed to him back in 2019.
Accusing the government of political manipulation, Vadra criticized the ED's actions as a tool for political vendetta and chastised the ruling government for allegedly misusing investigative bodies to suppress opposition voices. Vadra questioned the impartiality of the agency, pointing out that no representatives from the BJP have faced similar scrutiny.
Vadra reiterated his stance on social issues and indicated that his challenges with the ED intensified following his vocal criticism of atrocities against minorities, suspecting that political motives underlie the summons. He maintained his readiness to withstand perceived injustices and signaled potential political engagement as he decried the agency's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Investigates Ayushman Bharat Irregularities in Jharkhand
Enforcement Directorate Searches Gokulam Gopalan's Offices on FEMA Violation Case
Enforcement Directorate Snares Khalistani Drug Trafficker's Assets in Haryana
Congress MP Tiwari Condemns ED's 'Political Vendetta' in Gurugram Land Case.
Congress Slams ED's Chargesheet as Political Vendetta